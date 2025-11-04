Trent Alexander-Arnold returns to Anfield on Tuesday evening as Real Madrid visit Liverpool in the Champions League.

The defender is set to face the Merseyside club for the first time since he joined the Spanish giants in the summer in a move that left a bitter taste for many Reds' fans.

Real Madrid are top of La Liga and will be looking to extend their winning start to the League Phase of the Champions League as they try to tighten their grip on a top-eight spot, which would mean they qualify automatically for the last 16.

Liverpool claimed a timely victory against Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday, putting their recent struggles behind them to kick off a week that sees them host Los Blancos and then travel to face Man City.

Arne Slot's side are 10th in the Champions League table and could climb into the top eight themselves with a win.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Real Madrid on TV and online.

When is Liverpool v Real Madrid?

Liverpool v Real Madrid will take place on Tuesday 4th November 2025.

Liverpool v Real Madrid kick-off time

Liverpool v Real Madrid will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Real Madrid on?

You can tune in to watch the game live on Amazon Prime Video.

How to live stream Liverpool v Real Madrid online

The match won't be broadcast live on any terrestrial TV channels. You can still watch full coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video and stream it via your TV.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

Listen to Liverpool v Real Madrid on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

