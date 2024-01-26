They're back at Anfield on Sunday for the visit of Championship side Norwich, as the Premier League leaders bid to keep hopes of a domestic treble alive.

While Liverpool beat Arsenal in their blockbuster third round tie, the Canaries needed a replay to edge past League One side Bristol Rovers, as their unusual 2023/24 campaign continued under David Wagner.

Norwich have been far from convincing, but are just two points off the play-offs in the Championship, while in rising star Jon Rowe and returning striker Josh Sargent, they do have players that can hurt their hosts.

It's been nearly 20 years since their last win over Liverpool, and more than 50 since they beat them in this competition, so Sunday's visitors will be looking to draw on some of that famous FA Cup magic as they bid to cause an upset.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Norwich on TV and online.

When is Liverpool v Norwich?

Liverpool v Norwich will take place on Sunday 28th January 2024.

Liverpool v Norwich kick-off time

Liverpool v Norwich will kick off at 2:30pm.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Norwich on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV1 from 1:55pm.

FA Cup games have been split between the BBC and ITV throughout the season in a big boost for fans across the country who can enjoy live matches on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Liverpool v Norwich online

You can live stream the match via ITVX on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Liverpool v Norwich on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live or talkSPORT.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Liverpool v Norwich odds

bet365 odds: Liverpool (1/9) Draw (15/2) Norwich (18/1)*

