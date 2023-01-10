When do Liverpool play next? Liverpool fixtures, dates and times
Your complete guide to Liverpool in the 2022/23 season, including their next match, fixtures and TV details.
Liverpool are enduring a challenging campaign and the problems are piling up for Jurgen Klopp.
A Premier League title challenge has failed to materialise and the Reds find themselves with plenty of ground to make up in the race with Manchester United, Newcastle and Tottenham for a top-four finish.
Liverpool put aside their domestic woes to progress to the last 16 of the Champions League, however, and will be expected to put up a stiff defence of their FA Cup trophy.
Read more: Premier League top scorers 2022/23
Striker Darwin Nunez has failed to replace Sadio Mané's goalscoring output and his finishing ability has attracted plenty of criticism, but last summer's mega-money arrival has won over the Anfield faithful with his off-the-ball play.
Anfield chiefs have further strengthened their frontline, with Cody Gakpo joining from PSV Eindhoven in January, and the World Cup star is set to give Klopp's team an extra spark in attack heading into the second half of the season.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Liverpool's upcoming fixtures.
Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule
When do Liverpool play next?
Liverpool's next match will see them take on Brighton in the Premier League.
The game will take place on Saturday 14th January 2023 with a 3pm kick-off time.
Unfortunately, the game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Liverpool fixtures on TV
Saturday 21st January
Premier League: Liverpool v Chelsea (12:30pm)
Monday 13th February
Premier League: Liverpool v Everton (8pm)
Saturday 18th February
Premier League: Newcastle v Liverpool (5:30pm)
Tuesday 21st February
Champions League: Liverpool v Real Madrid (8pm)
Saturday 25th February
Premier League: Crystal Palace v Liverpool (7:45pm)
Wednesday 15th March
Champions League: Real Madrid v Liverpool (8pm)
If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.