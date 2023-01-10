A Premier League title challenge has failed to materialise and the Reds find themselves with plenty of ground to make up in the race with Manchester United, Newcastle and Tottenham for a top-four finish.

Liverpool are enduring a challenging campaign and the problems are piling up for Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool put aside their domestic woes to progress to the last 16 of the Champions League, however, and will be expected to put up a stiff defence of their FA Cup trophy.

Read more: Premier League top scorers 2022/23

Striker Darwin Nunez has failed to replace Sadio Mané's goalscoring output and his finishing ability has attracted plenty of criticism, but last summer's mega-money arrival has won over the Anfield faithful with his off-the-ball play.

Anfield chiefs have further strengthened their frontline, with Cody Gakpo joining from PSV Eindhoven in January, and the World Cup star is set to give Klopp's team an extra spark in attack heading into the second half of the season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Liverpool's upcoming fixtures.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule

When do Liverpool play next?

Liverpool's next match will see them take on Brighton in the Premier League.

The game will take place on Saturday 14th January 2023 with a 3pm kick-off time.

Unfortunately, the game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Liverpool fixtures on TV

Saturday 21st January

Premier League: Liverpool v Chelsea (12:30pm)

Monday 13th February

Premier League: Liverpool v Everton (8pm)

Saturday 18th February

Premier League: Newcastle v Liverpool (5:30pm)

Tuesday 21st February

Champions League: Liverpool v Real Madrid (8pm)

Saturday 25th February

Premier League: Crystal Palace v Liverpool (7:45pm)

Wednesday 15th March

Champions League: Real Madrid v Liverpool (8pm)

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.