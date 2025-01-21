They only need a draw to ensure they cannot finish below eighth, meaning they avoid the play-offs and are straight into the last 16 draw, but Arne Slot's team will not want to take their foot off the gas and will be buoyed by their late victory over Brentford on Saturday.

Lille won't be short on motivation either. They have top eight aspirations of their own and have work to do as just three points separate the French side, who are eighth, and Club Brugge in 19th.

The visitors are third in Ligue 1 and are unbeaten in all competitions since September, while star striker Jonathan David, who has 17 goals already this term, will likely have a point to prove at Anfield.

He has been linked with a move to the hosts when his contract expires in the summer.

When is Liverpool v Lille?

Liverpool v Lille will take place on Tuesday 21st January 2025.

Liverpool v Lille kick-off time

Liverpool v Lille will kick off at 8pm.

How to live stream Liverpool v Lille online

You can tune in to watch the game live on Amazon Prime Video from 6:30pm.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial which means you can also watch all of the Premier League action with the trial, or tune in for documentaries such as All or Nothing: Arsenal or Rooney.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £8.99 a month – or £95 per year – and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Lille on?

The match won't be broadcast live on any terrestrial TV channels. You can still watch full coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video and stream it via your TV.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

Listen to Liverpool v Lille on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Liverpool v Lille odds

bet365 odds: Liverpool (3/10) Draw (9/2) Lille (9/1)*

*Odds subject to change.

