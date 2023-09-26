Liverpool are the most successful side in the history of the competition, having won the title on nine occasions and beating Leicester on penalties in the fifth round en route to their most recent triumph the 2021/22 campaign.

Saturday's Premier League trip to Tottenham could prompt Jurgen Klopp to shuffle his pack, with the likes of Wataru Endo, Harvey Elliott, Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota potentially returning to the starting XI.

Leicester, who got the better of League Two side Tranmere Rovers in the Carabao Cup second round, could hand a debut to Liverpool academy graduate Conor Coady after the summer signing returned to fitness earlier this month.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Leicester on TV and online.

When is Liverpool v Leicester?

Liverpool v Leicester will take place on Wednesday 27th September 2023.

Liverpool v Leicester kick-off time

Liverpool v Leicester will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Leicester on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights on ITV1 at 12:05am on Thursday 28th September.

How to live stream Liverpool v Leicester online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out the Carabao Cup highlights on ITVX as well as teams' official YouTube channels after the match for all the key moments.

Listen to Liverpool v Leicester on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

Liverpool v Leicester odds

bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Liverpool (4/9) Draw (15/4) Leicester (11/2)*

