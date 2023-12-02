The eye-catching performances of Cody Gakpo, who bagged a brace, Luis Díaz, who opened the scoring, and Harvey Elliott in midfield will be food for thought for Jürgen Klopp as he considers how to set up against this weekend's visitors.

After the discipline they showed in the 1-1 draw with Man City at the Etihad, which leaves them two points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal, you'd expect them to look to dominate proceedings on Sunday.

Fulham will arrive in Liverpool with renewed confidence and vigour after ending their four-game and six-week wait for a league win against Wolves on Monday evening to climb to 14th.

The return of midfield general João Palhinha is also timely for the Whites, who have avoided defeat at Anfield just once in the last 10 years.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Fulham on TV and online.

When is Liverpool v Fulham?

Liverpool v Fulham will take place on Sunday 3rd December 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Liverpool v Fulham kick-off time

Liverpool v Fulham will kick off at 2pm.

Is there a Liverpool v Fulham live stream online?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

How to live stream Liverpool v Fulham online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Liverpool v Fulham on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

How to watch Liverpool v Fulham in the USA

You can watch Liverpool v Fulham live on Peacock at 9am ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on either FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

Liverpool v Fulham odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Liverpool (1/4) Draw (11/2) Fulham (8/1)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

