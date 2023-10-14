Those results have left them second in the WSL - level on points and goal difference with leaders Leicester City and only below them on goals scored.

Things have not been quite as rosy in the WSL for local rivals Everton, who are still searching for their first points of the season following defeats to Brighton and Leicester.

The Toffees had the bragging rights on Merseyside last season, finishing above Liverpool as well as thumping them 3-0 away and then drawing 1-1 at home, but the form book is against them ahead of Sunday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Everton on TV and online.

When is Liverpool v Everton?

Liverpool v Everton will take place on Sunday 15th October 2023.

Liverpool v Everton kick-off time

Liverpool v Everton will kick off at 4:30pm.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Everton on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Football from 4pm and Main Event from 4:30pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Liverpool v Everton online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

