Jurgen Klopp's side remain one point back from Man City after easing past Man Utd on Tuesday evening and even a perfect run over the last six games of the season may not be enough

The final game of this weekend's Premier League TV schedule is a mouthwatering one as Liverpool and Everton meet for a Merseyside Derby that could have a significant impact at both ends of the table.

With an FA Cup Final against Chelsea and a Champions League semi-final against Villarreal to come, the Reds are chasing a historic quadruple and will be desperate to ensure that it is not their local rivals who stop them securing it.

The Toffees would love nothing more than to derail Liverpool's title challenge but their first focus will be on their own survival and any points earned on Sunday will be a welcome boost in the fight to avoid relegation.

Frank Lampard's side are just one point above Burnley as thing stand but they could be below them in the table by the time the Merseyside Derby kicks off – assuming the Clarets beat Wolves.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Everton on TV and online.

Follow our dedicated Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

For more features check out: Premier League stadiums | Premier League kits | Who will win the Premier League? | Premier League table predicted 2021/22 | Best players in the Premier League 2021 | Best football players in the world 2021

When is Liverpool v Everton?

Liverpool v Everton will take place on Sunday 24th April 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Liverpool v Everton will kick off at 4:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Man City v Watford.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Everton on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 4pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Liverpool v Everton online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Liverpool v Everton team news

Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Keita; Salah, Jota, Diaz

Everton predicted XI: Pickford; Coleman, Mina, Godfrey, Mykolenko; Allan, Delph, Doucouré; Gordon, Richarlison, Iwobi

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Liverpool v Everton odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Liverpool (2/11) Draw (6/1) Everton (14/1)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Liverpool v Everton

Everton have raised their game recently and earned four points in their last two games that could be huge in securing their Premier League future but facing Liverpool will be the toughest test yet under Frank Lampard.

They were in breathtaking form as they hammered Man Utd on Tuesday evening and will look to reach those heights again at Anfield on Sunday.

Derbies can throw up unusual results but this Liverpool side is far too good not to make light work of an unconvincing Everton side.

Our prediction: Liverpool 3-0 Everton (7/1 at bet365)

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.

Advertisement

Check out the latest issue of Radio Times on sale now. Subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door, and for more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.