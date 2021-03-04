What channel is Liverpool v Chelsea Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Liverpool and Chelsea meet at Anfield on Thursday, with both sides hoping to end the night in the Champions League places.

A victory for either team would push them into fourth place, above West Ham, though they will have both played a game more than the Hammers.

The hosts will want to get back to winning ways at home having lost their last four Premier League fixtures at Anfield, although they did take all three points from Sunday’s trip to Sheffield United.

As for Chelsea, they have dropped points in each of their last two league outings – against Southampton and Manchester United – and currently sit a point above Liverpool in the table.

Since Thomas Tuchel took over in January, the Blues have conceded just twice in seven league matches and will hope to improve upon that record when they face a misfiring Liverpool.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Chelsea on TV and online.

When is Liverpool v Chelsea on TV?

Liverpool v Chelsea will take place on Thursday 4th March 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Liverpool v Chelsea will kick off at 8:15pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this week including Fulham v Tottenham, which kicks off at 6pm on Thursday.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Chelsea on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 8pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Liverpool v Chelsea online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW TV without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Liverpool v Chelsea team news

Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Kabak, Phillips, Robertson, Thiago, Wijnaldum, Jones, Salah, Firmino, Mane.

Chelsea predicted XI: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger, James, Kante, Kovacic, Alonso, Pulisic, Mount, Werner.

Liverpool v Chelsea odds

Our prediction: Liverpool v Chelsea

This is a really tough game to call. Neither side are in particularly good form and could rotate given the heavy fixture schedule.

Regardless of the outcome, expect a tight, tactical battle between two of Europe’s top managers – although, the match might not be brimming with goals given Liverpool’s shyness in front of the net and Chelsea’s miserly defensive record.

Neither side can afford to lose ground in the race for the Champions League spots and a draw could be the most likely outcome in this fixture.

Our prediction: Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea (13/2 at bet365)

