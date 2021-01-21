What channel is Liverpool v Burnley Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Alarm bells are ringing for Liverpool as their wobbles in recent Premier League fixtures have seen them drop to fourth in the table.

The Reds have failed to win in their last four league games and have gone three games without so much as scoring a goal.

The once-deadly trio of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino appears to have stalled, but Jurgen Klopp will keep the faith in his main men as they seek to rediscover their lethal touch.

Liverpool are up against Burnley on Thursday night, not an easy opponent to face at the best of times, let alone when you’re struggling to break down defences.

The Clarets haven’t conceded more than one goal in a game since the end of November with a number of resolute, albeit unspectacular, displays littered among their recent outings.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Burnley on TV and online.

When is Liverpool v Burnley on TV?

Liverpool v Burnley will take place on Thursday 21st January 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Liverpool v Burnley will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this week including Fulham v Man Utd.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Burnley on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7:30pm.

How to live stream Liverpool v Burnley online

Liverpool v Burnley team news

Liverpool: The main men are still out of action for Liverpool. Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Naby Keita and Diogo Jota are all sidelined through injury for the foreseeable future.

Joel Matip is closing in on a welcome return in the heart of defence but should he not prove his fitness, expect Nat Phillips to slot in as opposed to Jordan Henderson being dropped back again.

Burnley: Jimmy Dunne, Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Charlie Taylor are all doubts, but none would be shoe-ins to start this encounter.

Dwight McNeil has been in and out of the side lately following a subdued start to the season but he could return here.

Our prediction: Liverpool v Burnley

Burnley are absolutely not the opposition Liverpool will want to face while Mane, Salah and Firmino struggle for goals up top.

Sean Dyche’s men are infamously effective at shutting games down, keeping elite units at bay and frustrating opponents without posing a great attacking threat themselves.

On paper, Liverpool have enough to blow away the Clarets, but this is shaping up to be a cagey affair with just a solitary goal in it.

Our prediction: Liverpool 1-0 Burnley (15/2 at bet365)

