Liverpool are third in the Premier League, but with a trip to face league leaders Manchester City on the other side of the international break, they'll be desperate to get back to winning ways.

That won't be easy against a Brentford team that have proven a thorn in the side of the bigger clubs since they reached the top flight, including taking four points off the Reds over the past two seasons, and they have won three on the bounce ahead of Sunday.

That said, Liverpool have won all eight of their home games this season, while the Bees are searching for just a second win at Anfield in their history - and the first since 1937.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Brentford on TV and online.

When is Liverpool v Brentford?

Liverpool v Brentford will take place on Sunday 12th November 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Liverpool v Brentford kick-off time

Liverpool v Brentford will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Brentford on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Liverpool v Brentford live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Liverpool v Brentford on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

How to watch Liverpool v Brentford in the USA

You can watch Liverpool v Brentford live on Peacock at 9am ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on either FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

Liverpool v Brentford odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Liverpool (2/5) Draw (4/1) Brentford (11/2)*

