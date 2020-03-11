Jurgen Klopp’s men remain one of the world’s finest teams in 2019/20 – if not the finest – and their front three will be relishing the chance to make more history in the Champions League.

To progress, they will need to overturn a 1-0 first-leg defeat to Atletico as Diego Simeone’s gladiators dug deep and produced another defensive masterclass.

The Argentine boss whipped the Wanda Metropolitano crowd into a frenzy all evening as his men showcased their defensive capabilities, but will face a firestorm of an atmosphere at Anfield.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Liverpool v Atletico Madrid game on TV and online.

What time is Liverpool v Atletico Madrid?

Liverpool v Atletico Madrid will kick off at 8:00pm on Wednesday 11th March 2020.

What channel is Liverpool v Atletico Madrid?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7:00pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15.00 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Liverpool v Atletico Madrid

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com predicts…

Neither side has been at the top of their game in recent weeks but expect this to be one of the most absorbing, energy-sapping, draining games of the season.

We know, Liverpool know, Klopp knows exactly what Atletico will do, how they will set up to frustrate the hosts, but as usual the question remains: can Atletico’s opponents do anything about it?

Jordan Henderson returns for the Reds in a massive boost for Klopp. His absence has been sorely felt and if he is up to full-speed, the pendulum could swing in Liverpool’s favour.

The first goal will be crucial in this one. It feels like a ‘first goal wins’ scenario, but with so much on the line, Liverpool are the team to back.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-0 Atletico Madrid