The Reds were totally dominant as they eased past Sparta Prague in the round of 16, winning 11-2 on aggregate, and should have too much for their Serie A opponents as well.

Atalanta have won just two of their last nine games and only one of their last seven on the road, including a defeat to Cagliari at the weekend, which will make the trip to Anfield even more intimidating.

Gian Piero Gasperini has some familiar faces in his ranks, including ex-Everton forward Ademola Lookman, former Arsenal defender Sead Kolašinac, ex-Chelsea wing-back Davide Zappacosta and goalscoring midfielder Teun Koopmeiners, who has been regularly linked with a move to Liverpool and will no doubt be keen to impress.

More like this

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Atalanta on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

When is Liverpool v Atalanta?

Liverpool v Atalanta will take place on Thursday 11th April 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Liverpool v Atalanta kick-off time

Liverpool v Atalanta will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Atalanta on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Liverpool v Atalanta online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass or on discovery+ via Amazon Prime Video without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Liverpool v Atalanta on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Liverpool v Atalanta odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Liverpool (1/3) Draw (9/2) Atalanta (7/1)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Advertisement

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.