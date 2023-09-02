The Reds left it late to beat Newcastle 2-1 on Sunday despite seeing Virgil van Dijk sent off, with a Darwin Núñez brace meaning they left the North East with all three points a week on from their 3-1 victory over Bournemouth.

Villa, meanwhile, put Premier League new arrivals Burnley to the sword in a 3-1 victory after hammering Everton 4-0 the weekend before.

The visitors have made it no secret that they want to disrupt the Premier League's 'big six', and this will be their first chance to bloody the nose of one of them in 2023/24.

Unai Emery's side have been outstanding since their heavy defeat at the hands of Newcastle on the opening weekend so will fancy their chances of making inroads against a Liverpool side that is yet to reach top gear and will be without the suspended van Dijk.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Aston Villa on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

When is Liverpool v Aston Villa?

Liverpool v Aston Villa will take place on Sunday 3rd September 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Liverpool v Aston Villa kick-off time

Liverpool v Aston Villa will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Aston Villa on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

How to live stream Liverpool v Aston Villa online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Liverpool v Aston Villa on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Liverpool v Aston Villa odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Liverpool (13/20) Draw (10/3) Aston Villa (10/3)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

More like this

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.