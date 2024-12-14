Arsenal may well feel that the hiatus is coming at a bad time for them as they have found form under interim boss Renée Slegers.

The Gunners have won four of their last five WSL games, including winning 5-0 against Brighton, 3-0 against Spurs, and 4-0 against Aston Villa, to climb to third – four points behind second-place Man City and nine off leaders Chelsea.

The break likely can't come soon enough for the hosts, however, given their recent run.

Liverpool have lost three on the bounce in the WSL - falling to defeat against Chelsea, in the Merseyside derby against Everton, and to rivals Man Utd - with big cup victories against Newcastle and the Toffees offering minor respite.

They will hope that a new year can offer fresh fortunes, while a result against Arsenal on Sunday would be just the confidence boost they need ahead of the winter break.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Arsenal on TV and online.

When is Liverpool v Arsenal?

Liverpool v Arsenal will take place on Sunday 15th December 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Liverpool v Arsenal kick-off time

Liverpool v Arsenal will kick off at 2:30pm.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Arsenal on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 2pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Liverpool v Arsenal online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Liverpool v Arsenal on radio?

Unfortunately, the match has not been selected for live radio commentary in the UK.

