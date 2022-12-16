The Reds are bidding to bounce back from a defeat in their first game in the exhibition tournament as Jurgen Klopp's squad gear up for their return to competitive action against Manchester City in the Carabao Cup next week.

Liverpool face AC Milan in the last match of the Dubai Super Cup as domestic action prepares to resume.

The likes of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Andrew Robertson started against Lyon last Sunday but Liverpool were beaten 3-1 by their Ligue 1 opponents before losing the post-match shootout.

AC Milan also tasted defeat in their opening match in the Middle East, going down 2-1 to Arsenal on Tuesday as the Gunners were confirmed as winners of the Dubai Super Cup.

Liverpool were disappointing in the first half of the Premier League season and went into the winter break seven points off the Champions League spots, so a positive result against Milan would be the perfect way to head into part two of the campaign.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v AC Milan on TV and online.

When is Liverpool v AC Milan?

Liverpool v AC Milan will take place on Friday 16th December 2022.

Liverpool v AC Milan kick-off time

Liverpool v AC Milan will kick off at 3:30pm.

What TV channel is Liverpool v AC Milan on?

Liverpool v AC Milan will be broadcast on LFCTV, which can be accessed via SKY TV (Sky channel 434) and Virgin Media (Virgin channel 544), with coverage starting from 1pm.

Supporters will need a subscription to access LFCTV on TV and online, which is £7 per month.

How to live stream Liverpool v AC Milan online

You can also live stream Liverpool v AC Milan on LFCTV Go using a range of devices including laptops, smartphones, and tablets.

Liverpool v AC Milan odds

bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Liverpool (5/6) Draw (13/5) AC Milan (3/1)*

