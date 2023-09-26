The two teams have been playing at different levels of the English football pyramid for a number of years, so this will be their first meeting since a two-legged affair in this competition in 1982.

West Ham have enjoyed a decent start to the season, with three wins from six Premier League games as well as a comprehensive victory in their Europa League opener last week.

Summer signings Konstantinos Mavropanos and Mohammed Kudus could make their second starts for the Hammers after being named on the bench for Sunday's 3-1 defeat at Liverpool.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Lincoln v West Ham on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

When is Lincoln v West Ham?

Lincoln v West Ham will take place on Wednesday 27th September 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Lincoln v West Ham kick-off time

Lincoln v West Ham will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Lincoln v West Ham on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights on ITV1 at 12:05am on Thursday 28th September.

How to live stream Lincoln v West Ham online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out the Carabao Cup highlights on ITVX as well as teams' official YouTube channels after the match for all the key moments.

Listen to Lincoln v West Ham on radio

If you live in the local area, you can listen to the match on BBC Radio Lincolnshire, which is available on various frequencies including 94.9 FM and 104.7 FM.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Lincoln v West Ham odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Lincoln (7/1) Draw (15/4) West Ham (2/5)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.