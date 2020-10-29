However, Lille are in the midst of an incredible start to their season and are second in Ligue 1 on goal difference.

A 3-0 win over Sparta Prague last week will have done their confidence no harm and they will be hoping to continue on their merry way when Celtic pay a visit.

For the Scottish side, another loss could see them cut further adrift in the group, meaning a result is absolutely crucial.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Lille v Celtic on TV and online.

When is Lille v Celtic on TV?

Lille v Celtic will take place on Thursday 29th August 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Lille v Celtic will kick off at 5:55pm.

There are numerous Europa League games taking place this week including Rangers v Lech Poznan.

What TV channel is Lille v Celtic on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 HD from 5:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Lille v Celtic online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Lille v Celtic team news

Lille: The French side has no injury news to report.

With a settled side riding the crest of a wave, it is unlikely that manager Christophe Galtier - unless he opts to rotate his squad - will make many changes.

Celtic: The Scots, meanwhile, will have to make do without James Forrest, Mikey Johnston, Christopher Julien and Vasilas Barkas.

Lennon has no choice but to go as strong as he can with his side in desperate need of a win.

Our prediction: Lille v Celtic

The Scottish side will be seen as the underdogs going into Thursday's clash but, after an encouraging win at the weekend, will be hopeful of getting off the mark in Europe.

Lille, meanwhile, will simply be hoping for more of the same as they look to make it six points out of six on the continent.

It could prove to be a tricky trip for the plucky Scots.

Our prediction: Lille 2-0 Celtic

