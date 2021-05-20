What channel is Leicester v Tottenham Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Lots is at stake for both Leicester and Tottenham in the final round of Premier League fixtures as both clubs eye European football next season.

Fifth-placed Leicester are the team on the outside looking in as it stands and need to beat Spurs and hope one of Liverpool and Chelsea slip up in order to creep back into the top four.

If neither do, they will need to better Liverpool’s result by five goals in order to overturn their goal difference disadvantage.

Spurs sit seventh and are in the driving seat for a place in the Europa League Conference but still have the chance to leapfrog West Ham into sixth and secure Europa League football instead.

Leicester emerged 2-0 victors in the reverse fixture before Christmas.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leicester v Tottenham on TV and online.

When is Leicester v Tottenham on TV?

Leicester v Tottenham will take place on Sunday 23rd May 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Leicester v Tottenham will kick off at 4pm.

All 10 Premier League games will kick off at the same time on the final day for maximum fairness across the division. And they’re all live on TV.

What TV channel is Leicester v Tottenham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 3:50pm.

How to live stream Leicester v Tottenham online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Leicester v Tottenham team news

Leicester: Jonny Evans looks set to miss out again after failing to recover from a foot injury suffered in the FA Cup final.

James Justin and Harvey Barnes have already been ruled out until next season, while on-loan winger Cengiz Under could also miss the game with a hip problem.

Tottenham: Defender Japhet Tanganga suffered a nasty looking leg injury with less than 10 minutes to go in the defeat to Aston Villa in midweek and won’t feature.

Ben Davies has been absent for Tottenham’s last eight matches with a calf issue and will not return for the final game.

Leicester v Tottenham odds

Our prediction: Leicester v Tottenham

Neutrals will be keeping a close eye on this one on the final day to see if Leicester can secure the Champions League spot they’ve sat in for the majority of the season.

With FA Cup celebrations over for now, Rodgers will have his team fired up to deliver one final push in front of their returning fans and cap off a brilliant campaign.

But Harry Kane, who is looking to finish the season as the league’s Golden Boot winner and potentially playing his last game for Spurs, will surely have a say in proceedings.

Our prediction: Leicester 2-1 Tottenham (17/2 at bet365)

