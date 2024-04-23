The Foxes, who blew a 17-point lead earlier on this season, lost two in a row prior to their 2-1 win against West Brom at the King Power Stadium on Saturday afternoon to get their promotion hunt back on track.

While Leicester look set to secure the Championship title and automatic promotion to the Premier League, Southampton will likely have to settle for the play-offs.

The Saints had won three in a row prior to their surprise 2-1 defeat at Cardiff on Saturday, which left them five points off the top two automatic promotion spots.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leicester v Southampton on TV and online.

When is Leicester v Southampton?

Leicester v Southampton will take place on Tuesday 23rd April 2024.

Leicester v Southampton kick-off time

Leicester v Southampton will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Leicester v Southampton on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7:30pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Leicester v Southampton online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Leicester v Southampton odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Leicester (11/10) Draw (11/4) Southampton (23/10)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

