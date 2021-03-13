What channel is Leicester v Sheffield United Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Leicester will hope to solidify their top-four credentials on Sunday when they face bottom-of-the-league Sheffield United at the King Power.

The Foxes have 10 Premier League fixtures to stave off the likes of Chelsea, West Ham, Everton and Tottenham in the battle for a Champions League spot next season.

Brendan Rodgers’ men beat Brighton last time out and face another relegation-threatened side on Sunday, with Sheffield United very much in crisis.

The Blades are running out of league games to save their season and require three points here to boost their hopes of a remarkable comeback.

However, with Leicester seemingly able to cope with their attacking injuries of late, it appears as though the visitors will leave the King Power with nothing for their efforts this weekend.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leicester v Sheffield United on TV and online.

When is Leicester v Sheffield United on TV?

Leicester v Sheffield United will take place on Sunday 14th March 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Leicester v Sheffield United will kick off at 2pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Arsenal v Tottenham, which kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Leicester v Sheffield United on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 1pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Leicester v Sheffield United online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW TV without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Leicester v Sheffield United team news

Leicester: Harvey Barnes and Dennis Praet won’t be back until April, while James Maddison and James Justin have longer-term injuries to contend with. Wes Morgan will also miss this tie.

Rodgers will hope to have Ayoze Perez and Jonny Evans available for selection but this game comes a week too soon for Cengiz Under. Kelechi Iheanacho will likely start up front again alongside Jamie Vardy.

Sheffield United: Phil Jagielka will return from suspension on Sunday but Chris Wilder is without the injured John Egan, Sander Berge and Chris Basham.

Jack O’Connell, Jack Rodwell and Jack Robinson are also out.

Leicester v Sheffield United odds

Our prediction: Leicester v Sheffield United

Leicester are still working on how to reshape their attack following the injuries to Maddison and Barnes but in Vardy and Iheanacho they have two dangers strikers.

United will hope to catch their opponents on a bad day and Leicester have been susceptible to blips this season.

But Rodgers will expect a win here and should get it. Wilfred Ndidi will likely protect the defence once again, leaving the likes of Youri Tielemans and Ricardo Pereira with the duty to getting the ball forward.

Our prediction: Leicester 2-0 Sheffield United (13/2 at bet365)

