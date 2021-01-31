Leicester, though, won’t let up despite the absence of their main striker. Brendan Rodgers’ men are in the thick of a title race with half the Premier League fixtures having been played.

Leicester will look to keep Leeds at bay and exploit breakdowns in play to pepper Illan Meslier’s goal with shots. That gameplan certainly worked for them back in November.

But Leeds themselves will arrive with no fear and a renewed vigour following the midweek win over Newcastle. This game certainly promises goals at both ends.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leicester v Leeds on TV and online.

When is Leicester v Leeds on TV?

Leicester v Leeds will take place on Sunday 31st January 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Leicester v Leeds will kick off at 2pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including West Ham v Liverpool, which kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Leicester v Leeds on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 1pm.

How to live stream Leicester v Leeds online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Leicester v Leeds team news

Leicester: Vardy is out until early February, while Rodgers is also making do without the injured Wes Morgan and Dennis Praet.

Wilfried Ndidi is a doubt after tweaking his hamstring against Everton, while Jonny Evans is also a doubt after suffering a spell of blurred vision following a header in the game.

Leeds: Pascal Struijk could start at centre-back alongside captain Liam Cooper following Diego Llorente’s fresh injury. That would keep Luke Ayling in his preferred right-back position and Kalvin Philips in front of the defence.

Gaetano Berardi, Adam Forshaw and Robin Koch remain absent through injury. Bielsa is likely to bring Mateusz Klich back into the midfield, with Stuart Dallas potentially making way.

Leicester v Leeds odds

Our prediction: Leicester v Leeds

Leicester may be without Vardy but this team has enough firepower to blow Leeds away if Bielsa’s men aren’t careful. The loss of Llorente at the back means the visitors will have to rejig their defensive line once again.

The likes of Harvey Barnes and James Maddison could well run the show here – and it will be down to Phillips to anchor the midfield for Leeds.

Bielsa’s men will threaten, especially through the tricky Rodrigo and Raphinha, but this game should go the way of the hosts after goals are scored at both ends.

Our prediction: Leicester 3-2 Leeds (22/1 at bet365)

