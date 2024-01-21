It is the second meeting between the two teams in the space of a month, following a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture at Portman Road on Boxing Day.

Stephy Mavididi fired the Foxes into the lead, and they looked to be on track to secure all three points before Sam Morsy's last-gasp leveller.

That result formed part of a five-game winless sequence for Ipswich, although the Tractor Boys got their promotion push back on track courtesy of a 2-1 victory at home to Sunderland last weekend.

Leicester are bidding to bounce back to winning ways after a late collapse at Midlands rivals Coventry City resulted in a 3-1 defeat last Saturday.

Abdul Fatawu saw red, and is set to miss the next three games through suspension.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leicester v Ipswich on TV and online.

When is Leicester v Ipswich?

Leicester v Ipswich will take place on Monday 22nd January 2024.

Leicester v Ipswich kick-off time

Leicester v Ipswich will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Leicester v Ipswich on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7pm.

How to live stream Leicester v Ipswich online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Leicester v Ipswich on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

Leicester v Ipswich odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Leicester (3/10) Draw (9/2) Ipswich (9/1)*

