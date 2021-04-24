What channel is Leicester v Crystal Palace Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Leicester will hope to regain a firm footing in the battle for a top-four finish and stave off any end-of-season nerves that may have crept into the side this spring when they welcome Crystal Palace to the King Power on Monday.

While the Foxes have reached the FA Cup final already this month, their league form has suffered a blip, with recent defeats to Manchester City and West Ham.

Boss Brendan Rodgers is still on course to fire Leicester back into the Champions League with six Premier League fixtures remaining – and three points against Palace would likely calm the nerves.

Palace themselves are trudging towards the end of the season and are just two points off the heralded 40-point mark that usually ensures a team is safe.

The Eagles have won just one of their last six outings, however, and aren’t expected to trouble Leicester too much here.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leicester v Crystal Palace on TV and online.

When is Leicester v Crystal Palace on TV?

Leicester v Crystal Palace will take place on Monday 26th April 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Leicester v Crystal Palace will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Leeds v Man Utd, which kicks off at 2pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Leicester v Crystal Palace on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7pm.

How to live stream Leicester v Crystal Palace online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Leicester v Crystal Palace team news

Leicester: James Justin, Harvey Barnes and Wes Morgan remain the same injury doubts for Leicester going into this one.

Despite their injury issues throughout the 2020/21 campaign, Rodgers has been able to transform his team to deploy two strikers up front as opposed to just Jamie Vardy. Kelechi Iheanacho has been in terrific form and is likely to remain a key part of the XI.

Crystal Palace: Loanee Michy Batshuayi was unable to face Chelsea last time out but is available once again, while there is hope Nathaniel Clyne will be fit enough to feature here.

However, it looks likely that James McArthur, Nathan Ferguson, Connor Wickham, James Tomkins and Mamadou Sakho will all sit out this fixture.

Leicester v Crystal Palace odds

Our prediction: Leicester v Crystal Palace

Leicester should have no problem dealing with Palace here and securing a win that keeps them well in the battle for a Champions League spot.

With Kelechi Iheanacho on top form and James Maddison coming back into the side, the Foxes have real firepower going forward that Palace may struggle to handle.

Of course, the Eagles have their own offensive arsenal that has caused plenty of headaches to opposition defences over the course of the season. But Leicester should control this game from the off and secure the three points.

Our prediction: Leicester 2-0 Crystal Palace (11/2 at bet365)

