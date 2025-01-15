They've struggled at both ends under the Dutch coach – conceding 14 times and scoring just twice in their five-match losing run.

Leicester have dropped into the relegation zone and down to 19th as a result, but all is certainly not lost as they are just two points away from safety and only five short of their midweek visitors.

Though they do not have the cushion over the relegation battle that they'd like, Palace have carried real momentum into 2025.

Their only defeats since November have come against Arsenal, while they've beaten Southampton and earned impressive draws against Bournemouth and Chelsea since Christmas.

January is always a difficult period for the Eagles, with Oliver Glasner again battling to keep his key players, but with games against struggling West Ham and injury-hit Brentford to come after their trip to the King Power, their Premier League standing could look much healthier by the end of the month.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leicester v Crystal Palace on TV and online.

When is Leicester v Crystal Palace?

Leicester v Crystal Palace will take place on Wednesday 15th January 2025.

Leicester v Crystal Palace kick-off time

Leicester v Crystal Palace will kick off at 7:30pm.

What TV channel is Leicester v Crystal Palace on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 4 from 6:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Leicester v Crystal Palace online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Is Leicester v Crystal Palace on radio?

Unfortunately there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

