Emma Hayes will demand a response from her side, but they should have some extra motivation as well - as the Citizens, who play Everton on Saturday, are likely to have leapfrogged them into top spot by the time they kick off in the East Midlands.

Leicester are on course to improve on last season's 10th-placed finish in 2023/24, sitting seventh on 16 points, but given their only WSL wins have come against Bristol City and Everton, and they lost the reverse fixture 5-2 at Kingsmeadow, they will be sizeable underdogs.

With things so tight at the top, Chelsea simply cannot afford to drop points in games such as this one.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leicester v Chelsea on TV and online.

When is Leicester v Chelsea?

Leicester v Chelsea will take place on Sunday 3rd March 2024.

Leicester v Chelsea kick-off time

Leicester v Chelsea will kick off at 6pm.

What TV channel is Leicester v Chelsea on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 5:30pm, Main Event from 6pm, and Premier League from 6:30pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Leicester v Chelsea online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Leicester v Chelsea on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Leicester v Chelsea odds

bet365 odds: Leicester (13/2) Draw (19/4) Chelsea (1/4)*

