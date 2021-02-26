What channel is Leicester v Arsenal Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Leicester could end the weekend second in the Premier League if they better Manchester United’s result against Chelsea when Arsenal rock up at the King Power on Sunday.

Brendan Rodgers’ men are in fine form and have won three of their last four games to move third in the table.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are labouring in 11th place coming into the weekend and are running out of Premier League fixtures if they are to challenge for a European spot this term.

Both sides are coming into this tie having played in the Europa League on Thursday.

The have each won one of the two earlier meetings between them this season, with Arsenal dumping Leicester out of the Carabao Cup before the Foxes gained revenge with a league win at the Emirates in October.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leicester v Arsenal on TV and online.

When is Leicester v Arsenal on TV?

Leicester v Arsenal will take place on Sunday 28th February 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Leicester v Arsenal will kick off at 12pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Chelsea v Man Utd, which kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Leicester v Arsenal on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 11:30am.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Leicester v Arsenal online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Leicester v Arsenal team news

Leicester: There is slight hope that James Maddison will be fit here after missing Leicester’s Europa League tie in midweek.

However, Wesley Fofana, Dennis Praet, Ayoze Perez, James Justin and Wes Morgan are out.

Arsenal: Rob Holding could be fit to feature here but will have to pass concussion protocols in order to be available for selection.

Leicester v Arsenal odds

Our prediction: Leicester v Arsenal

Leicester have this season proved capable of handling the Thursday-Sunday fixture schedule a Europa League campaign brings, and they should edge this encounter with Arsenal.

Jamie Vardy bagged the winner when these sides met at the Emirates in October in a smash-and-grab display. Don’t be surprised if the striker once again pops up with a goal here.

Arsenal still haven’t found the right formula going forward and Mikel Arteta may opt to start Nicolas Pepe despite his ineffectual display against Manchester City. The Gunners could struggle to get past midfield marshal Wilfred Ndidi.

Our prediction: Leicester 1-0 Arsenal (17/2 at bet365)

