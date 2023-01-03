Leeds have earned the bulk of their points on their own turf, but a run of one win from their last six home matches has them firmly entrenched in the bottom half of the Premier League standings.

Elland Road stages a key battle towards the bottom of the Premier League table as Leeds and West Ham look to pull away from the drop zone.

The Whites have failed to claim a point against West Ham at Elland Road since ending their top-flight exile in 2020 so their fans will be hoping it's third time lucky.

Conversely, West Ham have a shocking record on the road, picking up just four points from eight games - which has hampered their efforts of climbing the Premier League table.

The Hammers' current woes are in stark contrast to their cracking campaign last term and the pressure is mounting on David Moyes to steer the team away from the relegation scrap.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leeds v West Ham on TV and online.

When is Leeds v West Ham?

Leeds v West Ham will take place on Wednesday 4th January 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Leeds v West Ham kick-off time

Leeds v West Ham will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Leeds v West Ham on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Leeds v West Ham live stream?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Leeds v West Ham prediction

RadioTimes.com now publishes more football coverage than ever before! You can check out the full Leeds v West Ham predictions guide for expert insight into the game, as well as predicted line-ups for both teams.

