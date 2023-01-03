The Hammers have claimed all three points on both of their trips since the Whites returned to the Premier League in 2020, but David Moyes's team are among the worst travellers this season and the Scotsman needs to find a cure for their ills on the road to steer them away from relegation trouble.

West Ham travel to Leeds, hoping to continue their fine sequence of results at Elland Road.

West Ham have claimed just four points from eight away matches and the Boxing Day defeat at Arsenal was their latest disappointing trip away from the London Stadium.

Leeds's home form also leaves a lot to be desired as they have won just once in their last six matches at Elland Road, including a 3-1 loss to Manchester City on their return to action following the World Cup break.

The Whites are also in the relegation mix at the midway point of the campaign so this looks like being an early six-pointer between two teams under pressure.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leeds v West Ham on TV and online.

When is Leeds v West Ham?

Leeds v West Ham will kick off at 7:45pm on Wednesday 4th January 2023.

Leeds v West Ham team news

Leeds predicted line-up: Meslier; Kristensen, Koch, Llorente, Struijk; Rocha, Adams, Klich; Aaronson, Gnonto, Rodrigo.

West Ham predicted line-up: Fabianski; Coufal, Aguerd, Kehrer, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Paqueta, Benrahma; Antonio.

Leeds v West Ham prediction

A tense tie between two teams that have been underwhelming throughout the campaign. Leeds have regularly found the net but ship goals at a concerning rate while West Ham have the opposite problem.

It's difficult to see either team turning on the style as Leeds miss the verve of the Marcelo Bielsa era and West Ham are functional instead of flashy. You would fear that both will be set up to avoid losing the game, which makes the draw an appealing prospect.

Leeds's Brenden Aaronson and West Ham's Lucas Paqueta are the potential game changers but Declan Rice and Tyler Adams are likely to dominate the midfield battle.

Our prediction: Leeds 1-1 West Ham (6/1 at bet365)

Leeds v West Ham odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Leeds (31/20) Draw (5/2) West Ham (13/8)*

