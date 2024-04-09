What channel is Leeds v Sunderland Championship match on? TV coverage, live stream and kick-off time

Farke’s men lost 2-1 at the playoff-chasing Coventry on Saturday afternoon in a huge blow to their automatic promotion chances.

Leeds host Sunderland in the Championship on Tuesday night with Daniel Farke’s side embroiled in a thrilling battle with Leicester and Ipswich to finish in the two automatic promotion places.

Leeds were unbeaten in their last 15 Championship games prior to the defeat at Coventry and they’ve got five more outings to secure an automatic promotion spot, otherwise they’ll have to settle for the play-offs.

Sunderland drew 0-0 with Bristol City on Saturday afternoon – however, Mike Dodds’s side have little to play for this season.

The Black Cats are 13th in the table and 15 points off the play-offs, while they’re also 10 points off the relegation zone with five games remaining.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leeds v Sunderland on TV and online.

When is Leeds v Sunderland?

Leeds v Sunderland will take place on Tuesday 9th April 2024.

Leeds v Sunderland kick-off time

Leeds v Sunderland will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Leeds v Sunderland on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event and Football from 7:30pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Leeds v Sunderland online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

