There will hopefully be more action in the play-off semi-final second leg on Thursday, with a showdown against either Southampton or West Brom in the final on the line.

Daniel Farke's side, who finished third behind Leicester and Ipswich after losing three of their last four league games, finished 17 points ahead of sixth-placed Norwich, and Leeds will be hoping their quality shines through in front of their home fans at Elland Road.

Leeds are looking to secure instant promotion back to the Premier League after finishing 19th last year, while Norwich are hoping to return to the top flight for the first time since 2022.

Following Sunday's draw, Norwich have won just two of their last eight outings, and they're yet to beat Leeds this campaign after three attempts.

David Wagner will be hoping that changes on Thursday, as the Canaries look to earn promotion to the Premier League for the third time in the last six seasons.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leeds v Norwich on TV and online.

When is Leeds v Norwich?

Leeds v Norwich will take place on Thursday 16th May 2024.

Leeds v Norwich kick-off time

Leeds v Norwich will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Leeds v Norwich on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event and Football from 7pm.

How to live stream Leeds v Norwich online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via their app.

Leeds v Norwich odds

