After their defeat to Brentford ahead of the World Cup break allowed Arsenal to extend their lead at the top of the table to five points, there can be no denying that Pep Guardiola's side are in a title battle – even if they remain heavy favourites in the eyes of most.

The 2022/23 champions are back in Premier League action on Wednesday as Manchester City travel to Elland Road to take on Leeds United.

With the Gunners set to play their first game back after Qatar 2022 on Boxing Day, Man City could find themselves eight points adrift by the time the game kicks off in Yorkshire.

Leeds were beaten twice by the visitors last season, conceding 11 goals without offering a response, but have proven a thorn in their side in the past.

The World Cup may be done but the festive period is packed full of mouthwatering Premier League fixtures and Wednesday's game at Elland Road is certainly one of them.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leeds v Man City on TV and online.

When is Leeds v Man City?

Leeds v Man City will take place on Wednesday 28th December 2022.

Leeds v Man City kick-off time

Leeds v Man City will kick off at 8pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Leeds v Man City on?

You can tune in to watch the game live on Amazon Prime Video from 7pm.

How to live stream Leeds v Man City online

The match won't be broadcast live on any terrestrial TV channels. You can still watch full coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video and stream it via your TV.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

Leeds v Man City odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Leeds (13/2) Draw (11/2) Man City (2/7)*

Leeds v Man City prediction

RadioTimes.com now publishes more football coverage than ever before. You can check out the full Leeds v Man City predictions guide for expert insight into the game, as well as predicted line-ups for both teams.

