That result meant they headed into the World Cup break with five points to make up at the top of the table, but that gap could stretch to eight by the time Pep Guardiola's side play as the Gunners are in action on Boxing Day.

Premier League football is finally back and last season's champions Manchester City head to Elland Road to take on Leeds United on Wednesday as they look to reel in leaders Arsenal.

Man City remain the favourites for the title in the minds of many and will be keen to kick off the second part of the season in the best possible way.

Leeds know exactly how dangerous their visitors can be, as they scored 11 unanswered goals against the Whites last season, and though the pressure is off them, they will not want to restart proceedings with a momentum-sapping defeat.

It's been more than seven weeks since Elland Road last hosted a Premier League game so we can expect the home support to be more raucous than ever.

When is Leeds v Man City?

Leeds v Man City will kick off at 8pm on Wednesday 28th December 2022.

Leeds v Man City team news

Leeds predicted line-up: Meslier; Kristensen, Koch, Cooper, Struijk; Klich, Roca; Harrison, Aaronson, Summerville; Rodrigo

Man City predicted line-up: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan; Silva, Haaland, Foden

Leeds v Man City prediction

The defeat to the Bees ahead of the World Cup break showed that while it does not always look it, this Man City side do have their weaknesses. Jesse Marsch will want his players to try and exploit those by winning the ball and breaking quickly to isolate the visitors' defenders.

Premier League defenders have been allowed to forget about Erling Haaland during the World Cup break but he returns rested and raring to go, which is a dangerous prospect given he's scored 18 goals in his first 14 games in English football.

Early exits at Qatar 2022 are only going to make the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, and Bernardo Silva more motivated in the Premier League – and Leeds could pay the price on Wednesday.

Our prediction: Leeds 0-3 Man City (17/2 at bet365)

Leeds v Man City odds

bet365 odds: Leeds (13/2) Draw (11/2) Man City (2/7)

