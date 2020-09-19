Leeds gave Liverpool a torrid time at Anfield but lost 4-3 in a thrilling match, while Fulham were downed 3-0 by Arsenal.

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa will be desperate to grab a win here and get the Whites moving up the table.

But Fulham are regular visitors to this corner of West Yorkshire and boast three draws from their last four outings at Elland Road.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leeds v Fulham on TV and online.

When is Leeds v Fulham on TV?

Leeds v Fulham will take place on Saturday 19th September 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Leeds v Fulham will kick off at 3pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Chelsea v Liverpool at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Leeds v Fulham on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport from 2:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Leeds v Fulham online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Leeds v Fulham odds

bet365 odds: Leeds (4/7) Draw (14/5) Fulham (5/1)*

Leeds v Fulham team news

Leeds: Liam Cooper will hope to be back fit after missing last weekend’s clash with Liverpool due to a heel injury picked up on international duty.

Bielsa will also have to decide whether or not to start new signing Rodrigo following his disastrous entry off the bench at Anfield.

Fulham: Boss Scott Parker will likely keep striker Aleksandar Mitrovic in the first XI after his goal in midweek, forcing Aboubakar Kamara to the bench.

New signing Ola Aina may also get a run-out, while the experienced Anthony Knockaert could start.

Our prediction: Leeds v Fulham

Leeds beat Fulham 3-0 when these sides met at Elland Road in the summer and have arguably strengthened better than Saturday’s rivals during the transfer window.

Bielsa has plenty of options up front, while Cooper’s return would certainly help solidify what was exposed as a creaky defence against Liverpool.

Fulham will hope to sucker-punch Leeds here but the hosts should control the majority of the game and eke out a narrow win.

Our prediction: Leeds 2-1 Fulham

(Leeds to win 2-1: 8/1 at Bet365)

