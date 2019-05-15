First-leg goalscorer Kemar Roofe will miss the game through injury, while Derby forward Martyn Waghorn is not fit to return.

Derby must upset the odds to qualify for the play-off final as no side has ever lost the first leg at home and progressed to Wembley.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leeds v Derby on TV and online.

What time is Leeds v Derby?

Leeds v Derby will kick off at 7:45pm on Wednesday 15th May 2019.

How to watch Leeds v Derby on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event channels from 7:00pm.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

Derby can feel aggrieved going into the second leg 1-0 down after having a penalty decision overturned by referee Craig Pawson which could have levelled the score in the first game.

Unfortunately for the Rams, the show must go on, and they face an uphill battle against a Leeds side who will be determined to make up for missing out on second place.

Prediction: Leeds 2-1 Derby

