The Yorkshire sides' grounds are separated by just 23 miles, but two steps on the football pyramid will keep them apart for the foreseeable future aside from cup clashes like this one.

Leeds have started the season in fine fettle and will be determined to keep the momentum flowing when they face a local foe, Barnsley.

Leeds have faced Barnsley 16 times since 2006, every time in the Championship, despite both sides bouncing up and down between the second and third tiers. They won the last four meetings.

Jesse Marsch has won plenty of fans to his cause in the early stages of the Premier League campaign with US compatriot Brendan Aaronson capturing plenty of attention, as well as Jack Harrison and Rodrigo.

Barnsley returned to League One for 2022/23 and have started the campaign in rocky form with three defeats in their opening five encounters.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leeds v Barnsley on TV and online.

When is Leeds v Barnsley?

Leeds v Barnsley will take place on Wednesday 24th August 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Leeds v Barnsley will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are two matches on the Carabao Cup TV schedule this week, including Tranmere v Newcastle.

What TV channel is Leeds v Barnsley on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with all the action on ITV with its Carabao Cup highlights offering.

Is there a Leeds v Barnsley live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Carabao Cup highlights on ITV Hub as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Leeds v Barnsley team news

Leeds predicted XI: Klaesson; Drameh, Koch, Hjelde, Struijk; Forshaw, Klich; Summerville, Greenwood, Sinisterra; Gelhardt

Barnsley predicted XI: Collins; Andersen, McCarthy, Kitching; Williams, Wolfe, Hondermarck, Benson, Odour; Cole, Norwood

Leeds v Barnsley odds

Our prediction: Leeds v Barnsley

If you think early-round cup encounters are tepid affairs, think again. This one will have plenty of spice, particularly in the stands. Marsch is in the luxurious position of being able to give his fringe players a run-out to stake a claim to get into his ever-crystallising strongest XI. Those players should step up and deliver here.

Our prediction: Leeds 2-0 Barnsley (11/2 at bet365)

