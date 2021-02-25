What channel is Leeds v Aston Villa Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Aston Villa will hope to avenge the 3-0 defeat Leeds condemned them to earlier this season when the two sides meet at Elland Road on Saturday.

Villa are seeking to push into the European spots this season and have two Premier League fixtures in hand over many of the teams around them.

Just one win in their last four outings means boss Dean Smith will be hoping for a response when his side arrive in West Yorkshire – and will likely set his troops out to attack from the off.

Leeds under manager Marcelo Bielsa seem to do nothing but attack at times, which means we’re likely to see plenty of goals in this Saturday afternoon kick-off.

The Whites beat Southampton 3-0 last time out and games involving Leeds this season have averaged 3.4 goals.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leeds v Aston Villa on TV and online.

When is Leeds v Aston Villa on TV?

Leeds v Aston Villa will take place on Saturday 27th February 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Leeds v Aston Villa will kick off at 5:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Chelsea v Man Utd, which kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Leeds v Aston Villa on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm.

How to live stream Leeds v Aston Villa online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

Leeds v Aston Villa team news

Leeds: Kalvin Phillips is likely to miss this encounter as he continues to recover from a calf problem, while a back issue could rule out Mateusz Klich.

With Jamie Shackleton and Rodrigo also injured, Bielsa may choose to slip Stuart Dallas into central midfield, with Gjanni Alioski coming in at left-back. Tyler Roberts could keep his place just behind Patrick Bamford, while Helder Costa is pushing for a start.

Aston Villa: Smith hopes to have Jack Grealish fit for this clash, although the playmaker faces a race against the clock to recover from an injury picked up in training.

Matty Cash, Kortney Hause and Wesley are all out. Ross Barkley is likely to remain behind cole striker Ollie Watkins.

Leeds v Aston Villa odds

Our prediction: Leeds v Aston Villa

Leeds outplayed Villa when these sides met earlier in the season but Smith will hope to impress on the Whites and match their intensity.

In Watkins and Barkley Villa have the capacity to open up a Leeds side that defensively can look shaky when Phillips isn’t covering. This would be greatly enhanced if Grealish is passed fit.

However, Leeds going forward is a different prospect and the likes of Raphinha and Costa – should he start ahead of Jack Harrison – could prove decisive. What’s almost certain is we should see goals here.

Our prediction: Leeds 3-2 Aston Villa (22/1 at bet365)

