ITV has signed a deal that will bring greater exposure to League One and League Two given the new primetime slot for the highlights in 2022/23.

The EFL has returned with a fresh season of highs and lows, chaos and drama to thrill us all with – and a new format for the weekly highlights show.

League One is shaping up to be another hotly-contested battle this time around with Sheffield Wednesday and Derby plunged into the land of fallen giants.

Stockport County return to the EFL in League Two, while Grimsby join them following a show-stopping effort in the National League play-offs last season.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details you need to know about League One and League Two highlights in 2022/23.

League One and League Two highlights 2022/23 on TV

EFL highlights will be shown on ITV platforms following a new TV rights deal, starting in 2022/23.

The first broadcast will be shown on ITV4 in a primetime Saturday evening slot, followed by a later repeat on the main ITV channel. ITV Hub will also live stream the highlights online.

Presenters Hugh Woozencroft and Jules Breach will present all the coverage alongside a star-studded crop of experts and pundits to pick through the latest action.

The deal runs until 2024 and fans will be desperate to soak up as much of the action as possible across the Championship, League One and League Two.

When are League One and League Two highlights 2022/23 on next?

The EFL highlights will be shown at 9pm each Saturday on ITV4, before a later re-run on ITV with a start time that will depend on the TV schedule.

There will be another repeat of the highlights at 9:25am every Sunday on ITV.

