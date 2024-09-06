In typical Mbappé fashion, the 25-year-old scored on his debut for Real Madrid, and he'll be expecting to add plenty to that tally.

Mbappé will also be desperate to add the Champions League to his trophy cabinet, and there isn't a more successful club in the competition than Real Madrid.

RadioTimes.com round up all the key stats you need to know about the firing Frenchman in 2024/25.

More like this

Kylian Mbappé goals this season

Mbappé has scored 3 goals in 5 games in all competitions in the 2024/25 campaign for Real Madrid.

He netted on his debut in the UEFA Super Cup and he opened his La Liga account with a brace against Real Betis at the start of September.

Last updated: 5th September

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

La Liga top scorers this season

Mbappé will be hunting for the Golden Boot in La Liga this season, but he'll likely have to beat Robert Lewandowski of Barcelona to the award. Here are the top scorers in La Liga this campaign:

Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) – 4 goals (1 assist) Raphinha (Barcelona) – 3 goals (2 assists) Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid) – 2 goals (0 assists)

Kylian Mbappé Champions League goals

Mbappé has scored 48 Champions League goals in 73 appearances.

He netted six times in nine appearances for Monaco before bagging 42 times in 64 games for PSG in Europe's elite competition.

Now he's joined Champions League holders Real Madrid, expect that tally to continue to rise!

Kylian Mbappé career goals

Monaco (2015-17): 60 games, 27 goals

PSG (2017-24): 308 games, 256 goals

Real Madrid (2024-): 5 games, 3 goals

TOTAL: 373 games, 286 goals

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.