Kylian Mbappé goals and stats this season: How many goals has Mbappé scored?
Kylian Mbappé decided to leave PSG for Real Madrid in the summer, but how is the Frenchman getting on with the Spanish giants?
After winning 15 titles with PSG, French superstar Kylian Mbappé opted to quit the club in favour of a fresh challenge with Real Madrid.
Mbappé, who has also won the World Cup with France, picked up a piece of silverware in his first game with the Spanish giants as they won the UEFA Super Cup.
In typical Mbappé fashion, the 25-year-old scored on his debut for Real Madrid, and he'll be expecting to add plenty to that tally.
Mbappé will also be desperate to add the Champions League to his trophy cabinet, and there isn't a more successful club in the competition than Real Madrid.
RadioTimes.com round up all the key stats you need to know about the firing Frenchman in 2024/25.
Kylian Mbappé goals this season
Mbappé has scored 3 goals in 5 games in all competitions in the 2024/25 campaign for Real Madrid.
He netted on his debut in the UEFA Super Cup and he opened his La Liga account with a brace against Real Betis at the start of September.
Last updated: 5th September
La Liga top scorers this season
Mbappé will be hunting for the Golden Boot in La Liga this season, but he'll likely have to beat Robert Lewandowski of Barcelona to the award. Here are the top scorers in La Liga this campaign:
- Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) – 4 goals (1 assist)
- Raphinha (Barcelona) – 3 goals (2 assists)
- Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid) – 2 goals (0 assists)
Kylian Mbappé Champions League goals
Mbappé has scored 48 Champions League goals in 73 appearances.
He netted six times in nine appearances for Monaco before bagging 42 times in 64 games for PSG in Europe's elite competition.
Now he's joined Champions League holders Real Madrid, expect that tally to continue to rise!
Kylian Mbappé career goals
- Monaco (2015-17): 60 games, 27 goals
- PSG (2017-24): 308 games, 256 goals
- Real Madrid (2024-): 5 games, 3 goals
TOTAL: 373 games, 286 goals
