After a year of delays, Euro 2020 is finally here – and with it sky-high fan hopes, sweltering pub garden weather and a brand new England song.

Advertisement

Following in the footsteps of David Baddiel and Frank Skinner, Dizzee Rascal and James Corden, and even Ant and Dec, Krept and Konan are the latest duo to take on the tradition of a national football anthem.

It’s the first official England song since 2014, with Baddiel and Skinner’s Three Lions continuing to dominate – it reached number one again during the 2018 World Cup – so can the London hip hop duo finally give us a new iconic melody to chant in Wembley?

With a return to football rap following Dizzee Rascal’s unofficial Shout (as well as John Barnes’s famous World in Motion rap) and a new focus on diversity, here’s everything you need to know about Krept and Konan’s England song and the BBC documentary about the making of it.

A world of sport, direct to your inbox Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Thanks, you are now signed up to our sport on TV newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our sports on TV newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

When is Krept and Konan’s England song released?

Despite the Euro 2020 kicking off and the duo’s BBC Three documentary already airing, no official release date for Krept and Konan’s We Are England song has been announced – but we’d expect a surprise release very soon likely around one of England’s Euro 2020 games.

When is Krept and Konan: We Are England on BBC iPlayer?

Krept and Konan’s journey to create the next football song was recorded for a BBC Three documentary of the same name, which was released on BBC iPlayer on 9th June 2021.

What is Krept and Konan: We Are England about?

The programme chronicles Krept and Konan’s efforts to represent England’s multiculturalism in the song, exploring what Englishness means as the country competes with one of the youngest and most racially diverse squads in its history.

The pair travel across the country to experience different aspects of England, learning Mancunian slang from rapper Aitch and discussing previous football anthems with fellow London musician Big Zuu.

The duo also seek advice from manager Gareth Southgate, as well as Premier League players Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Declan Rice and Tyrone Mings, and Eniola Aluko, with Mings discussing his experiences of racism in English football culture and the response he received after taking the knee in 2020.

Southgate tells Krept and Konan that being English is different now – as shown in the team’s youthfulness and diversity – while former England striker Aluko talks reconciling her non-white heritage with her English roots.

Throughout the documentary, the duo discuss the pressure of writing a very different song for a modern England as two Black rappers, though both Krept and Konan speak of their optimism that unified support for the country will trump any negative reactions.

“No matter who you are or where you’re from, we’re supporting England and the song should unite that as well,” Konan says during the documentary, with Krept adding: “It’s a new time and they’ve just got to accept that it’s new times now. And if they don’t like it, their kids will.”

Advertisement

Krept and Konan: We Are England is available to stream now on BBC iPlayer. If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.