Cristiano Ronaldo scored the potentially decisive away goal for Juventus and he will be desperate to inspire his side to the semi-finals.

He is aiming to become just the second player to ever win the Champions League with three different clubs after Clarence Seedorf.

Fans around the world will be excited to watch the second-leg encounter, but how can you tune into the action?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Juventus v Ajax game on TV and online.

What time is the Juventus v Ajax game?

Juventus v Ajax will kick off at 8:00pm on Tuesday 16th April 2019.

How to watch and live stream Juventus v Ajax

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 7:15pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

Whatever happens in Italy, Ajax have a terrific future – whether they choose to roll with their band of young superstars or cash in for mega money.

They will enter the intimidating Allianz Stadium without a flicker of fear and will happily stand toe-to-toe with their wily counterparts.

However, simply having Ronaldo in your side for a massive Champions League clash feels like a 'bye' into the next round.

Ajax will push hard but the Portuguese master is primed to steal the show once again.

Prediction: Juventus 2-1 Ajax

