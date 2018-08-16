The midfielder took to Twitter and reached out to EA Sports in a bid to get a virtual haircut.

Citing the fact he had appeared with "the same trim on your game for 99 years", he tweeted the game manufacturer in a bid to get a makeover.

On a roll, the footballer thought he'd also have a punt at getting his physicality rating upped at the same time:

More like this

Soon, he wasn't the only footballer calling out EA Sports and wanting to chip in, with Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha wanting a change of image, too:

Advertisement

Over to you, FIFA...