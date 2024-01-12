Ipswich, who beat AFC Wimbledon 3-1 in the FA Cup third round last weekend, are winless in their last five Championship games and they've scored just three times in that period.

While McKenna's men are hoping to close the gap on Leicester, they'll be well aware of Southampton and Leeds behind them in the hunt for automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Sunderland, who lost 3-0 against their arch rivals Newcastle in the FA Cup last Saturday, have won two, drawn one and lost one of Michael Beale's four games in charge. The Black Cats will be desperate to bounce back from their Tyne-Wear derby defeat to stay in the top six.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Ipswich v Sunderland on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

When is Ipswich v Sunderland?

Ipswich v Sunderland will take place on Saturday 13th January 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Ipswich v Sunderland kick-off time

Ipswich v Sunderland will kick off at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is Ipswich v Sunderland on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event and Football from 5pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Ipswich v Sunderland online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Ipswich v Sunderland odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Ipswich (21/20) Draw (5/2) Sunderland (13/5)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.