If there is one area of concern for Kieran McKenna, it's that his side have leaked two goals per game in six of their last seven outings, and the Ipswich boss has publicly called on his players to stop conceding early from set-plays.

It is an area that new Millwall boss Joe Edwards will look to exploit as he prepares to take charge for the third time since his appointment as Gary Rowett's successor at the start of the month.

The Lions have been better away from The Den, with 13 of their 20 points being earned on the road, and Edwards will hope for a repeat of his maiden game in the dugout - a 4-0 win at Sheffield Wednesday - instead of a similar result to last Saturday's 3-0 home defeat to Coventry City.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Ipswich v Millwall on TV and online.

When is Ipswich v Millwall?

Ipswich v Millwall will take place on Wednesday 29th November 2023.

Ipswich v Millwall kick-off time

Ipswich v Millwall will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Ipswich v Millwall on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7:30pm.

How to live stream Ipswich v Millwall online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

Listen to Ipswich v Millwall on radio

If you live in the local area you can listen to the match on BBC Radio Suffolk, which is available on various frequencies including 95.5 FM, 95.9 FM, 103.9 FM, 104.6 FM as well as DAB digital radio.

Ipswich v Millwall odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Ipswich (8/13) Draw (3/1) Millwall (9/2)*

