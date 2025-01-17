Ipswich already have Tottenham and Chelsea among their 2024/25 scalps, while they spoiled Ruben Amorim's Man Utd welcome party and even gave Man City an early scare in the reverse fixture in August.

Town would lose 4-1 at the Etihad, but will fancy their chances against Pep Guardiola and co this weekend after a strong start to 2025.

Kicking off the new year with a 4-1 win over West Ham and an 8-0 hammering of League Two Salford suggested that Guardiola's side were back to their ruthless best, but they fell apart in familiar style against Brentford in midweek.

A Phil Foden brace had Man City on course for a fourth win on the bounce before they conceded two late goals and were forced to settle for a point that keeps them outside the top four.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Ipswich v Manchester City on TV and online.

When is Ipswich v Manchester City?

Ipswich v Manchester City will take place on Sunday 19th January 2025.

Ipswich v Manchester City kick-off time

Ipswich v Manchester City will kick off at 4:30pm.

What TV channel is Ipswich v Manchester City on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 4pm.

How to live stream Ipswich v Manchester City online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

Listen to Ipswich v Manchester City on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

