They're led by a familiar face in former Wolves centre-back George Elokobi, who is "very excited" for his side's FA Cup "fairy tale" to continue this weekend - and has urged his players to enjoy their moment.

All the pressure will be on favourites Ipswich.

Kieran McKenna's side have been the surprise package in the Championship this term, and are second in the table as they look to secure back-to-back promotions and return to the Premier League after more than two decades away.

Town are coming out of their recent rocky patch and have won two of their last three, including a 3-1 victory over AFC Wimbledon in the last round of the competition.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Ipswich v Maidstone on TV and online.

When is Ipswich v Maidstone?

Ipswich v Maidstone will take place on Saturday 27th January 2024.

Ipswich v Maidstone kick-off time

Ipswich v Maidstone will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Ipswich v Maidstone on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One from 12:15pm.

FA Cup games have been split between the BBC and ITV throughout the season in a big boost for fans across the country who can enjoy live matches on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Ipswich v Maidstone online

You can live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Ipswich v Maidstone on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live or talkSPORT.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Ipswich v Maidstone odds

