Liverpool are set to be without Mohamed Salah for Tuesday's trip to Inter Milan in the Champions League.

Ad

Salah is not expected to travel to the San Siro after his outburst following Saturday's 3-3 draw with Leeds, when he claimed he'd been thrown under the bus and could leave the club in January.

The saga is the last thing Arne Slot needs as he attempts to get Liverpool's season back on track.

Three wins from five games means, despite their recent defeat to PSV Eindhoven, Liverpool are still on course to qualify for the knockout stages of Europe's elite club competition.

Tuesday's game at the San Siro should be a tough test as Inter are fourth in the Champions League table and battling for the Serie A title.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Inter Milan v Liverpool on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Inter Milan v Liverpool?

Inter Milan v Liverpool will take place on Tuesday 9th December 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Inter Milan v Liverpool kick-off time

Inter Milan v Liverpool will kick off at 8pm.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

What TV channel is Inter Milan v Liverpool on?

You can tune in to watch the game live on Amazon Prime Video from 6:30pm.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial which means you can also watch all of the Premier League action with the trial, or tune in for documentaries such as All or Nothing: Arsenal or Rooney, plus many more coming to the platform in 2023.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £8.99 a month – or £95 per year – and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

How to live stream Inter Milan v Liverpool online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Inter Milan v Liverpool on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live or talkSPORT.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Advertisement Inter Milan v Liverpool odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Inter Milan (11/10) Draw (13/5) Liverpool (12/5)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.