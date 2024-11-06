Their only wins in their last five outings have come against Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League and Preston in the Carabao Cup.

Saturday's defeat has left Arsenal in fifth place in the Premier League, and they're already seven points behind leaders Liverpool after 10 games.

Arteta will be hoping to get a response from his side, who have won two and drawn one of their three European games this campaign, but they face a tough task in travelling to the San Siro to face Inter.

Inter, who have won two and drawn one in the Champions League, have won seven of their last eight games in all competitions.

They're second in Serie A and one point behind Napoli, while they're scoring an average of 2.14 goals per match under Simone Inzaghi this season.

When is Inter Milan v Arsenal?

Inter Milan v Arsenal will take place on Wednesday 6th November 2024.

Inter Milan v Arsenal kick-off time

Inter Milan v Arsenal will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Inter Milan v Arsenal on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 7pm.

How to live stream Inter Milan v Arsenal online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

Listen to Inter Milan v Arsenal on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

