The Reds have remarkably only faced Inter four times in their entire history, a Champions League knockout tie in 2008 and a European Cup double header in 1965.

Liverpool boast a rich history in the Champions League when it comes to Milanese teams, but mainly with the red and black half of the city.

Liverpool ran out 3-0 winners on aggregate during the most recent encounters with Fernando Torres sealing the tie at the second leg at the San Siro.

Jurgen Klopp will be eager to record a similar result on this trip to Italy with his men firmly among the favourites to lift the trophy once more in 2022.

Both sides sit second in their domestic leagues and will see this competition as a big opportunity to add to their bulging trophy cabinets.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Inter v Liverpool on TV and online.

When is Inter v Liverpool?

Inter v Liverpool will take place on Wednesday 16th February 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Inter v Liverpool will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous European games taking place this week, including Europa League and Europa Conference League matches on Thursday.

What TV channel is Inter v Liverpool on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Inter v Liverpool online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Inter v Liverpool team news

Inter predicted XI: Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Vidal, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Perisic; Martinez, Dzeko

Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Jota, Mane

Inter v Liverpool odds

Inter v Liverpool prediction

Liverpool have performed wonderfully without Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane among their ranks during his Africa Cup of Nations exploits.

Neither has got going in their combined 200 minutes of action since returning to Liverpool, but they will both be determined to start and contribute on the big stage here.

Inter are a strong team with plenty of experienced veterans of this tournament among their ranks. However, Liverpool simply look too strong for them.

Our prediction: Inter 1-2 Liverpool (8/1 at bet365)

