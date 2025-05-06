LaLiga leaders Barcelona head to Italy hoping to reach the final of the Champions League for the first time in a decade as they look to re-establish themselves as true European heavyweights and keep their hopes of a treble alive.

Inter, meanwhile, will make it two finals in the past three years if they can get past their Spanish visitors at the San Siro this evening.

Simone Inzaghi's side have not lost a Champions League game at home all season and ended a five-game winless run by beating Verona in Serie A on Saturday to stay within three points of leaders Napoli.

The winner of Tuesday night's game will face either PSG or Arsenal in the final in Lisbon later this month.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Inter v Barcelona on TV and online.

When is Inter v Barcelona?

Inter v Barcelona will take place on Tuesday 6th May 2025.

Inter v Barcelona kick-off time

Inter v Barcelona will kick off at 8pm.

How to live stream Inter v Barcelona online

You can tune in to watch the game live on Amazon Prime Video from 7pm.

What TV channel is Inter v Barcelona on?

The match won't be broadcast live on any terrestrial TV channels. You can still watch full coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video and stream it via your TV.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

Listen to Inter v Barcelona on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

